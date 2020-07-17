Strung Out reschedule Canadian tour to 2021

Strung Out have announced rescheduled tour dates for their Canadian 30th Anniversary Tour with Death By Stereo. The shows will now take place in 2021 with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid. The show scheduled for The Mansion in Kingston, Ontario was not able to be rescheduled and refunds will be available. Strung Out released Songs of Armor and Devotion in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 20, 2021Starlite RoomEdmonton, AB
Apr 21, 2021Dickens PubCalgary, AB
Apr 22, 2021Dickens PubCalgary, AB
Apr 23, 2021The ExchangeRegina, SK
Apr 24, 2021Pyramid CabaretWinnipeg, MB
Apr 28, 2021London Music Hall-Rum RunnersLondon, ON
Apr 29, 2021Lee’s PalaceToronto, ON
Apr 30, 2021The 27 ClubOttawa, ON
May 01, 2021Club SodaMontreal,, QC
May 02, 2021La Source de la MartiniereQuebec City, QC
May 04, 2021Bar Le MagogSherbrooke, QC