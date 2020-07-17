Strung Out have announced rescheduled tour dates for their Canadian 30th Anniversary Tour with Death By Stereo. The shows will now take place in 2021 with all previously purchased tickets remaining valid. The show scheduled for The Mansion in Kingston, Ontario was not able to be rescheduled and refunds will be available. Strung Out released Songs of Armor and Devotion in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 20, 2021
|Starlite Room
|Edmonton, AB
|Apr 21, 2021
|Dickens Pub
|Calgary, AB
|Apr 22, 2021
|Dickens Pub
|Calgary, AB
|Apr 23, 2021
|The Exchange
|Regina, SK
|Apr 24, 2021
|Pyramid Cabaret
|Winnipeg, MB
|Apr 28, 2021
|London Music Hall-Rum Runners
|London, ON
|Apr 29, 2021
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 30, 2021
|The 27 Club
|Ottawa, ON
|May 01, 2021
|Club Soda
|Montreal,, QC
|May 02, 2021
|La Source de la Martiniere
|Quebec City, QC
|May 04, 2021
|Bar Le Magog
|Sherbrooke, QC