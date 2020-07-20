Blag of the Dwarves recording two new projects

Blag Dahlia of The Dwarves recently revealed that he is working on two new projects. In an interview with Donny Gilles, Blag revealed that he is working on a country-influenced record. He also mentioned he is working on what he called his "Broadway record", which includes horns and keyboards.

Blag has released solo work before, including a solo EP and a bluegrass LP as Earl Lee Grace. He also recently released a single record with Lisa of the bellrays as part of his Candy Now project/

The Dwarves released Take Back the Night in 2018. You can see the interview below.