L.A. Machina record ten new songs with Paul Roessler

L.A. Machina record ten new songs with Paul Roessler
by

L.A. Machina is the new band that includes Suzi Moon of Turbulent Hearts/Civet, Rikki Styxx (Detah Valley Girls, The Darts) and Michelle Balderrama (Brainspoon, The Darts). Recently, the band has announced their debut 7-inch. which is out August 14 via Alternative Tentacles.

Meanwhile, the band just announced that they already back in the studio. They stated on Facebook: "10 L.A. Machina songs officially tracked!" They also included info that they are recording with Paul Roessler of The Screamers and Nick Oliveri. You can see the video for "Go!" below.