L.A. Machina record ten new songs with Paul Roessler

L.A. Machina is the new band that includes Suzi Moon of Turbulent Hearts/Civet, Rikki Styxx (Detah Valley Girls, The Darts) and Michelle Balderrama (Brainspoon, The Darts). Recently, the band has announced their debut 7-inch. which is out August 14 via Alternative Tentacles.

Meanwhile, the band just announced that they already back in the studio. They stated on Facebook: "10 L.A. Machina songs officially tracked!" They also included info that they are recording with Paul Roessler of The Screamers and Nick Oliveri. You can see the video for "Go!" below.