Burger Records closes amid label misconduct crisis

Yesterday, news broke that Burger Records bands had engaged in sexual misconduct. Co-Founder and president Lee Rickard stepped away from the label while Jessa Zapor-Gray was slated to be the "interim president." Just after 9pm pst last night, Zapor-Gray stated that she would not be taking a role within Burger Records. See her statement below.

Zapor-Gray Statement

In the last year and a half, I have worked with Burger and Burger artists on communications and partnerships on a contract basis.

Over the weekend I was asked to assume the role of the label's interim president with the hope I could reform the label into something better for the good of all of you, the artists. My plan was to quickly begin assessing and evaluating if anything about the label could perhaps be salvaged and made into something better, then eventually hand off a functioning label to a future administration unrelated to the label's founders; or if I found that rebuilding was not possible, instead to organize and prepare the label for closure.

When I was asked to take over in this capacity, I expected some blowback for my decision to accept but I believed that the opportunity to have a role in effecting real and lasting positive change within the Burger and indie music scenes was worth the risk.

Upon further review, I have informed Burger Records that I no longer believe I will be able to achieve my intended goals in assuming the leadership role at Burger in the current climate. Therefore, I have decided to step away from the label entirely to focus on my other projects.

Jessa