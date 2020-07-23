Rarity release video for “Worn Down”

Hamilton-based Rarity have released a video for their new song “Worn Down”. The band also released a statement about the song which reads,

“Worn Down is about humanity. It’s about relationships between humans. Relationships with harsh edges. The kind you maybe don’t want to think about, but I find myself writing about nonetheless. Two people with mental instabilities passionately trying to make a life with each other. They come to terms with how to treat and support one another all while pushing through their own mental health problems. It’s about the aggressive and problem-ridden push and pull of an otherwise loving relationship. About how mental insecurity and illness can wear a relationship down and damage their sense of togetherness and empathy - something you’ll regret absolutely in retrospect, but ignore in the moment. You can look at the other person and swear you feel nothing at all, even though you know you love them.”

Rarity released The Longest Lonesome in 2019 via New Damage Records. Check out the video below.