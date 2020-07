15 hours ago by Em Moore

Bandcamp has announced that due to the impact that COVID-19 is having on musicians they will continue their “Bandcamp Fridays” initiative for the rest of 2020. The company will be waving their fee on all purchases for a 24-hour period with all proceeds going to the artists on the first Friday of each month for the next five months. Those dates are August 7, September 4, October 2, November 6, and December 4.