Blackout Balter release video for “Burn The Ships”

Nashville-based alt-rockers Blackout Balter have released a music video for their single “Burn The Ships”. In a statement the front-man Phil Cohen, said of the video, “I think this video does a good job capturing the spirit of the song. It’s an epic video and we have the bruises to prove it.” Keyboard player, Christina Pollitt also said of the video, “When I heard the concept was going to be Alien Invasion, I was so stoked. Little did we know, that would mean shooting throughout the middle of the night, getting blasted in the face by a leaf blower, and being pelted by flying flares. But it was all worth it in the end.” The song is taken off their upcoming album Animal due out later this year. Blackout Balter released Twist and Bend in 2016. Check out the video below.