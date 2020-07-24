We are very pleased to bring to you a brand new Punknews exclusive video from the Birmingham, UK's Lovebreakers. The band will be releasing their forthcoming record titled Primary Colours. With the help from Little Rocket Records, here is their music video for their second single from their album, "Horizons", see below. You can click here to order the single.
"Horizons" is a song which refers to a friend, stuck in the reoccurring day to day pattern of living, working and getting older. It's me saying to him just embrace it all, growing up happens to everyone, the past was awesome but don't dwell on it. Make the future better. - Jack Perry