Check out the new video by Singing Lungs!

Punknews is happy to bring you the new music video from Singing Lungs. "Come Down Hard" is the first track on the band's new EP, Phone From Car. The EP was recorded on four iPhones during the quarantine lockdown, and will be released via Count Your Lucky Stars Records. It's available digitally, and as a very limited-edition lathe cut 7-inch.

Singing Lungs is a band made up of Michigan punk and indie rock veterans, including former Cheap Girls drummer Ben Graham. Phone From Car attempts to sort out moments in time in order to keep moving forward. It finds the quartet continuing to explore their '90s punk meets '90s alt-rock sound. This is for fans of Lemonheads, Lagwagon, Goo Goo Dolls and Smoking Popes. Check out the video below.