Check out the new video by Bi-Product!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Bi-Product!

First of all, this band frikkin rocks. Students of the schools of The Muffs and Hole, this band kicks out huge, cracking riffs while singer Liv Roush screams into the mic (sometimes she sings too). Like pretty much all of the best punk music, this track is short, simple, honest, to-the-point, and catchy as hell.

The band's new album Gun To A Knife Fight is out July 31 and you can pre-order it right here!. Meanwhile, check out the video for "Selfish Girl" below, right now.