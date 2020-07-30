Check out the new video by Mexican black metalers Repvblika!

Repvblika are from Mexico and they make decidedly avant-black metal.

"Destrvktivism" starts off in classic black metal style, with gnarly as hell distorted guitars, growled lyrics, and pounding drums. But, about halfway through, things get weird- the band begins to mix in avant-jazz skronking, courtesy of saxophonist Jørgen Munkeby, and like that, classic black metal morphs into far out space horror. This band is not afraid to branch beyond the confines of traditional black metal and the exploration is suitably weird.

You can pick up the band's newest album here and you can check out the mind-bending tune below!