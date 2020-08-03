Less Than Jake announce rescheduled tour dates (EU)

Less Than Jake announce rescheduled tour dates (EU)
by Pure Noise Tours

Less Than Jake have rescheduled their European tour to next year. The tour was originally planned for this fall and was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Less Than Jake released See The Light in 2013. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 13, 2021Gibus LiveParis, FR (w/Suicide Machines)
Oct 14, 2021Melkweg AmsterdamAmsterdam, NL (w/Suicide Machines)
Oct 15, 2021Live Music HallCologne, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
Oct 16, 2021Hangar 27Edegem, BE (w/Suicide Machines and Wonk Unit)
Oct 17, 2021Schlachthof WiesbadenWiesbaden, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
Oct 19, 2021Z-BauNuremberg, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
Oct 20, 2021Backstage MünchenMunich, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
Oct 21, 2021Felsenkeller LeipzigLeipzig, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
Oct 22, 2021Kulturzentrum FaustHanover, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
Oct 23, 2021GruenspanHamburg, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
Oct 24, 2021SO36Berlin, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
Oct 26, 2021Stary KlasztorWroclaw, PL (w/Elvis Jackson)
Oct 27, 2021Futurum Music BarPrague, CZ (w/Elvis Jackson)
Oct 28, 2021A38 HajóBudapest, HU (w/Elvis Jackson)
Oct 29, 2021Kino ŠiškaLjubljana, SI (w/Elvis Jackson)
Oct 30, 2021SBÄM FestWels, AT
Nov 01, 2021Club VaudevilleLindau, DE (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop)
Nov 02, 2021BloomMezzago, IT (w/Elvis Jackson)
Nov 03, 2021Dynamo ZürichZurich, CH (w/Elvis Jackson)
Nov 04, 2021Connexion LiveToulouse, FR (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop)
Nov 05, 2021Stage LiveBilbao, ES (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop)
Nov 06, 2021Nazca Music LiveMadrid, ES(w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop)
Nov 07, 2021Estraperlo (Club del Ritme)Badalona, ES (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop)