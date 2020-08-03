Less Than Jake have rescheduled their European tour to next year. The tour was originally planned for this fall and was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Less Than Jake released See The Light in 2013. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 13, 2021
|Gibus Live
|Paris, FR (w/Suicide Machines)
|Oct 14, 2021
|Melkweg Amsterdam
|Amsterdam, NL (w/Suicide Machines)
|Oct 15, 2021
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
|Oct 16, 2021
|Hangar 27
|Edegem, BE (w/Suicide Machines and Wonk Unit)
|Oct 17, 2021
|Schlachthof Wiesbaden
|Wiesbaden, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
|Oct 19, 2021
|Z-Bau
|Nuremberg, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
|Oct 20, 2021
|Backstage München
|Munich, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
|Oct 21, 2021
|Felsenkeller Leipzig
|Leipzig, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
|Oct 22, 2021
|Kulturzentrum Faust
|Hanover, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
|Oct 23, 2021
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
|Oct 24, 2021
|SO36
|Berlin, DE (w/Tequila and the Sunrise Gang and Wonk Unit)
|Oct 26, 2021
|Stary Klasztor
|Wroclaw, PL (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Oct 27, 2021
|Futurum Music Bar
|Prague, CZ (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Oct 28, 2021
|A38 Hajó
|Budapest, HU (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Oct 29, 2021
|Kino Šiška
|Ljubljana, SI (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Oct 30, 2021
|SBÄM Fest
|Wels, AT
|Nov 01, 2021
|Club Vaudeville
|Lindau, DE (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop)
|Nov 02, 2021
|Bloom
|Mezzago, IT (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Nov 03, 2021
|Dynamo Zürich
|Zurich, CH (w/Elvis Jackson)
|Nov 04, 2021
|Connexion Live
|Toulouse, FR (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop)
|Nov 05, 2021
|Stage Live
|Bilbao, ES (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop)
|Nov 06, 2021
|Nazca Music Live
|Madrid, ES(w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop)
|Nov 07, 2021
|Estraperlo (Club del Ritme)
|Badalona, ES (w/Bad Cop/Bad Cop)