Rob Miller reforms Tau Cross, will release new version of third LP

Last year, Relapse Records canceled the thirdTau Cross album after it came to light that frontman Rob Miller thanked Gerard Menuhin, an author that has written a book denying that the holocaust occurred, in the liner notes.

Today, Rob Miller announced that he has reformed Tau Cross with new members and has re-recorded the third album. Messengers of Deception will be released though Heretical music, as distributed by the Easy Action label in October 2020. Heretical/Easy Action will also reissue the first two Tau Cross albums.