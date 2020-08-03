Flogging Molly cancel Salty Dog Cruise

Flogging Molly
by Festivals & Events

Flogging Molly have announced the cancellation of their Salty Dog Cruise festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cruise was set to take place in November. Refunds will be made available for all previously purchased tickets. The band released a statement about the cancellation which reads in part,

“Your safety is always paramount to us. We’re looking forward to the time and place we’re able to gather our friends and perform live on the open seas for you. Be safe.”

Flogging Molly released Life is Good in 2017 and will be playing a handful of European festivals in 2021. Check out their full statement and 2021 dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 16, 2021Restless Summer Festival 2021Torgau, DE
Jul 17, 2021Deichbrand Festival 2021Cuxhaven, DE
Jul 19, 2021ProximaWarsaw, Masovian Voivodeship
Jul 20, 2021KwadaratKraków, PL
Jul 22, 2021Hohentwiel Festival 2021Singen, DE
Jul 26, 2021Open Air ArenaVienna, AT
Jul 27, 2021Open Air ArenaVienna, AT
Jul 31, 2021Barna N Roll Festival 2021Barcelona, ES
Aug 1, 2021Xtreme Festival 2020Le Garric, FR
Aug 12, 2021BayFest 2021Rimini, IT
Aug 14, 2021Rocco del Schlacko Festival 2021Püttlingen, DE
Aug 15, 2021Open Flair Festival 2021Eschwege, DE