Flogging Molly have announced the cancellation of their Salty Dog Cruise festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cruise was set to take place in November. Refunds will be made available for all previously purchased tickets. The band released a statement about the cancellation which reads in part,
“Your safety is always paramount to us. We’re looking forward to the time and place we’re able to gather our friends and perform live on the open seas for you. Be safe.”
Flogging Molly released Life is Good in 2017 and will be playing a handful of European festivals in 2021. Check out their full statement and 2021 dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 16, 2021
|Restless Summer Festival 2021
|Torgau, DE
|Jul 17, 2021
|Deichbrand Festival 2021
|Cuxhaven, DE
|Jul 19, 2021
|Proxima
|Warsaw, Masovian Voivodeship
|Jul 20, 2021
|Kwadarat
|Kraków, PL
|Jul 22, 2021
|Hohentwiel Festival 2021
|Singen, DE
|Jul 26, 2021
|Open Air Arena
|Vienna, AT
|Jul 27, 2021
|Open Air Arena
|Vienna, AT
|Jul 31, 2021
|Barna N Roll Festival 2021
|Barcelona, ES
|Aug 1, 2021
|Xtreme Festival 2020
|Le Garric, FR
|Aug 12, 2021
|BayFest 2021
|Rimini, IT
|Aug 14, 2021
|Rocco del Schlacko Festival 2021
|Püttlingen, DE
|Aug 15, 2021
|Open Flair Festival 2021
|Eschwege, DE