Flogging Molly have announced the cancellation of their Salty Dog Cruise festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cruise was set to take place in November. Refunds will be made available for all previously purchased tickets. The band released a statement about the cancellation which reads in part,

“Your safety is always paramount to us. We’re looking forward to the time and place we’re able to gather our friends and perform live on the open seas for you. Be safe.”

Flogging Molly released Life is Good in 2017 and will be playing a handful of European festivals in 2021. Check out their full statement and 2021 dates below.