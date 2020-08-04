Canadian chainsaw pop band The Fizzgigs collaborated with other well known Canadian punks to cover the Wipers, "Is This Real?". The track was made to benefit Kids Help Phone, a helpline to provide professional counseling and text-based support for the youth in need of support. Dave Baksh (Sum 41), KJ Jansen (Chixdiggit), Chris Cresswell (The Flatliners and Hot Water Music), Chuck Coles (The Creepshow), Seth Anderson, Hugo Mudie (The Sainte Catherines) and much more contributed to this track. You can click here to listen to the track on Exclaim or click here to donate to the cause.