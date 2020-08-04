AJJ have announced rescheduled dates for their US tour that was set to begin in September. The shows were rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place in spring of next year. Xiu Xiu and Emperor X will be playing support on all dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates and refunds will be available at point of purchase. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 27, 2021
|Soma Sidestage
|San Diego, CA
|May 28, 2021
|The Regent Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 29, 2021
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|May 30, 2021
|Great American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Jun 01, 2021
|Holland Project
|Reno, NV
|Jun 03, 2021
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Jun 04, 2021
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 05, 2021
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 08, 2021
|Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jun 09, 2021
|Oriental Theater
|Denver, CO
|Jun 10, 2021
|Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Jun 12, 2021
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ