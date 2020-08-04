AJJ have announced rescheduled dates for their US tour that was set to begin in September. The shows were rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place in spring of next year. Xiu Xiu and Emperor X will be playing support on all dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates and refunds will be available at point of purchase. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the dates below.