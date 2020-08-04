AJJ announce rescheduled tour dates (US)

AJJ have announced rescheduled dates for their US tour that was set to begin in September. The shows were rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place in spring of next year. Xiu Xiu and Emperor X will be playing support on all dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates and refunds will be available at point of purchase. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 27, 2021Soma SidestageSan Diego, CA
May 28, 2021The Regent TheaterLos Angeles, CA
May 29, 2021Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
May 30, 2021Great American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Jun 01, 2021Holland ProjectReno, NV
Jun 03, 2021Wonder BallroomPortland, OR
Jun 04, 2021The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Jun 05, 2021The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Jun 08, 2021Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT
Jun 09, 2021Oriental TheaterDenver, CO
Jun 10, 2021Black SheepColorado Springs, CO
Jun 12, 2021Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZ