L7 have announced that they will be reissuing a remastered version of their 1990 album Smell The Magic for the album’s 30th anniversary. The remastered album will be available on vinyl and is due out September 18 on Sub Pop Records. The band have also released a remastered version of their song “Shove”. L7 released Scatter The Rats in 2019 via Blackheart Records. Check out the song below.