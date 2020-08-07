Catbite release live album (for one day only)

Today is a "Bandcamp Friday," meaning Bandcamp is passing all money collected directly to artists without taking a transaction fee from a bandcamp sale. To that end, Catbite has released a new live album, but it's only available today. It's called Live From an Empty War3house and the band states: "This album was recorded LIVE at an empty War3house 3 in Swarthmore, PA during the COVID-19 quarantine." They band recently released a split EP with Omnigone and they released Catbite in 2019. Check outt he live album below.