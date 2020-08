6 hours ago by John Gentile

Earlier this year, GWAR announced a massive 20th anniversary box set re-release of their seminal album Scumdogs of the Universe. Today, they announce more typical formats for the reissue. The band is re-issuing the album with remastered sound on October 30. The re-release will be in double LP, CD, and cassette format. The reissue is self-released.