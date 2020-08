, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine have released a music video for their song “THE LAST BIG GULP”. The video was created by Ani Kyd Wolf. The song is taken off their upcoming album Tea Party Revenge Porn due out this fall on Alternative Tentacles. Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine released White People and the Damage Done in 2013. Check out the video below.