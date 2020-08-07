We would like to present to you another installment of our Women In Music series. Today's post is from Devon Carson of Airstream Futures. Every Friday in the month of June, July and now extended into August, we will bring to you a new set of video recording of a super rad lady in this scene performing a song or two. In this video, singer Devon Carson is joined by guitarist Jeff Dean to perform a live version of "Faster Than You Know" from their 2020 release Le Feu Et Le Sable.

This series is brought to you in collaboration with the lovely Melanie Kaye of Melanie Kaye PR.