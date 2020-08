, Posted by 1 day ago Contributed by jefftommy , Posted by John Gentile

In a recent podcast interview with guitarist Jade Pudget via the "A Fire Inside Out" podcast, Jade revealed that AFI have finished recording their new album. He goes on to say that it would have been out next month had the pandemic not hit. Right now, there is no word on the new release date. You can check out the interview here. AFI released AFI (The Blood Album) in 2017.