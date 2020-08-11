Smash Mouth play Sturgis, no social distancing, proclaim "Fuck that COVID shit.”

On Sunday, Smash Mouth played the 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota. Although the event had signs stating that masks were required and had hand sanitation stations, on Monday, pictures and videos emerged from Smash Mouth's set. During the set, the vast majority of the audience did not practice social distancing, did not wear masks, and appeared to treat the show like a show under normal circumstances. Earlier, Trapt played the event to similar conditions.

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell addressed the issue from the stage. He said: "“Now we’re all here together tonight. And we’re being human once again. Fuck that COVID shit.”

The motorcycle rally attracts about 250,000 attendees each year. To face the issue, the city has begun conducting mass tests of residents, have set up check points, and have even re-routed traffic away from Native American reservations to prevent the Covid-19 virus from breaching those areas.

Night Ranger, the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Buckcherry, Lit, .38 Special, Quiet Riot, Reverend Horton Heat and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony play the event later this week.