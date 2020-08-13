Check out the new video by Accidental President!

Today, we are premiering the new video by Accidental President.

This Australian band is firmly rooted in their country's history and they like to rock. Speaking about the song, they said, "“Hateful - Caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Targeted for your appearance. Taken advantage of. Attacked for being who you are. Held against your will. Disrespected. Objectified. Depersonalised. Brutalized. Dehumanised. But this time, YOU get to have the last say. A song of strength in desperation inspired by the testimony of an escaped abductee."

You can check out the video below.