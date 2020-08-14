Sick of It All/Agnostic Front announce rescheduled East Coast tour

by Tours

Sick of It All and Agnostic Front have announced rescheduled dates for their East Coast tour. The tour will now take place in 2021 with all previously purchased tickets being honoured. Dragged In and Crown of Thornz will be playing support on select dates. Sick of It All released Wake the Sleeping Dragon! in 2018 via Fat Wreck Chords. Agnostic Front released released Get Loud! in 2019 on Nuclear Blast. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 22, 2021The SanctuaryDetriot, MI (w/Crown of Thornz)
Apr 23, 2021Diamond PubLouisvile, KY (w/Crown of Thornz)
Apr 24, 2021Blueberry HillSt.Louis, MO (w/Crown of Thornz)
Apr 25, 2021SubterraneanChicago, IL (w/Crown of Thornz)
Apr 27, 2021CrafthousePittsburgh, PA (w/Crown of Thornz)
Apr 28, 2021Lee’s PalaceToronto, ON (w/Dragged In)
Apr 29, 2021Imperial BellQuebec City, QC (w/Dragged In)
Apr 30, 2021Foufounes ElectriquesMontreal, QC (w/Dragged In)
May 01, 2021The Middle EastCambridge, MA (w/Crown of Thornz)
May 02, 2021Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA (w/Crown of Thornz)
May 03, 2021OttobarBaltimore, MD (w/Crown of Thornz)