Sick of It All and Agnostic Front have announced rescheduled dates for their East Coast tour. The tour will now take place in 2021 with all previously purchased tickets being honoured. Dragged In and Crown of Thornz will be playing support on select dates. Sick of It All released Wake the Sleeping Dragon! in 2018 via Fat Wreck Chords. Agnostic Front released released Get Loud! in 2019 on Nuclear Blast. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 22, 2021
|The Sanctuary
|Detriot, MI (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Apr 23, 2021
|Diamond Pub
|Louisvile, KY (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Apr 24, 2021
|Blueberry Hill
|St.Louis, MO (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Apr 25, 2021
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Apr 27, 2021
|Crafthouse
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Crown of Thornz)
|Apr 28, 2021
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON (w/Dragged In)
|Apr 29, 2021
|Imperial Bell
|Quebec City, QC (w/Dragged In)
|Apr 30, 2021
|Foufounes Electriques
|Montreal, QC (w/Dragged In)
|May 01, 2021
|The Middle East
|Cambridge, MA (w/Crown of Thornz)
|May 02, 2021
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Crown of Thornz)
|May 03, 2021
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD (w/Crown of Thornz)