Mark Kozelek accused of sexual misconduct

As detailed by Pitchfork, Mark Kozelek / Sun Kil Moon has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women. According to Sarah Catherine Golden, after she went to his hotel room after a Sun Kil Moon show in Portugal, "I told [Kozelek that] I really needed to get a cab, if he could please just call for it.” Golden states that After the call, Kozelek began masturbating, as well as grabbing at her body and clothes and trying to kiss her. She further states that he forcibly pulled her hand into contact with his penis. After this, Golden left the room and went to an Air BnB. Two other women have alleged sexual misconduct. Sun Kil Moon's tour has been canceled by the promoter. read the report here.