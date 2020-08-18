Mark Kozelek denies sexual misconduct claims

Earlier this week, Mark Kozelek / Sun Kil Moon was accused of sexual misconduct in a report. The report alleged that Kozelek was inappropriate with three women. Following this report, his tours were canceled by promoters.

Last night, he denied all claims. He stated: "It is important that I publicly and unconditionally deny that I engaged in the inappropriate and disturbing incidents falsely depicted in the media. While I support the important work of addressing legitimate claims of sexual misconduct, I reject the false allegations and innuendo in the recent press. I have retained the legal counsel of Lavely & Singer to investigate and to pursue as necessary any claims against anyone participating to defame me in the media."

We'll keep you updated.