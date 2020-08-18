Two men charged in killing of Jam Master Jay

18 years after the killing of seminal Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay, two men have been arrested and charged with the crime. Following a grand jury indictment, Seth D. DuCharme, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York unsealed a criminal indictment alleging that Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington conspired to kill Jam Master Jay, and then did kill him, in retaliation for a drug dispute.

The indictment states that Jam Master Jay was involved in transporting kilogram-quantities of cocaine between 1996 and 2002. In continues that, in July 2002, he acquired about 10 kilograms of cocaine. It continues that Washington was supposed to sell and distribute the cocaine to users. However, an argument between Washington and another party led Jam Master Jay to cut Washington out of the deal. Thereafter, on October 30, Washington and Jordan entered Jam Master Jay's recording studio with firearms. It is alleged that Jordan then shot Jam Master Jay in the head and an unidentified man in the leg.

Washington has previously been convicted of gunpoint robberies. He has not entered a plea yet. Jordan entered a plea of not guilty on Monday. We'll keep you updated.