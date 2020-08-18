Check out the new video by Ryan and Pony!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Ryan and Pony!

Both members of the duo were in The Melismatics, but now they are branching out into something decidedly more psychedelic. The pair make music that melds dream pop with psyche rock with post-punk. "Cinematic" is one of the band's first singles and it is as space-y as it is poppy. The result is a catchy form that could pass off as a weirder Madonna track or a catchy PYLON tune.

The group's debut LP Moshi Moshi will be out on September 25th, 2020 via Chicago’s Pravda Records. Check out the video below, right now!