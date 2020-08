14 hours ago by John Gentile

Wipers, as through Jackpot Records, are re-releasing a 40th anniversary of their debut LP, Is This Real. The new version is on vinyl, is remastered, and includes a bonus EP of the band's original 4-track demos. the bonus track songs are: "Mystery," "Tragedy," "Let's Go Away," and "Is This Real?". It also includes a show poster signed by Greg Sage. That's out next Friday for Record Store Day Drop #1.