, Posted by 12 hours ago Contributed by jasonic , Posted by John Gentile

The Manges will release their 5th studio LP Punk Rock Addio on September 25, 2020. The album will be released on Striped Records. The tracks are: 1. Next To Zero 2. Vietnam Addio 3. Endless Detention 4. Paninaro 5. Ice Capades 6. Chinese Dragons 7. Viper Room 8. Tootsie Rolls 9. North Korea 10. Take It On The Chin 11. L.E.N.D.O.R.M.I.N. 12. Off My Tree

Their last LP was All is Well from 2014, though they've released a string of singles since then.