10 hours ago by Em Moore

Louisiana-based sludge metal band Thou have announced a new album with singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle. The album is called May Our Chambers Be Full and is due out October 30 via Sacred Bones. The bands have also released their first single titled “Ancestral Recall”. Thou released Magus in 2018. Emma Ruth Rundle released On Dark Horses in 2018. Check out the song below.