10 hours ago by John Gentile

Over the past decade or so, reggae icon Lee Scratch Perry has collaborated with dozens of other musicians. He recently was a part of an album by Russian Reggae band Аквариум which translates to "Aquarium" or "Aquarius." He's part of the new album Аквариум in Dub and he comes in at just about 7:50. You can watch the trippy video below. Perry turned 84 this year and was recording and touring right up to COVID-19 shutting everything down.