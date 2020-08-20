Dropkick Murphys owned sports bar closes due to COVID-19

Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey has announced the closure of McGreevy’s, the Irish pub and sports bar that he owned in Boston. The pub also occasionally served as a music venue and was billed as the “home of local band the Dropkick Murphys”. McGreevy’s was open for twelve years and is closing due to economic issues stemming from COVID-19. A statement released by Ken Casey and shared by the Dropkick Murphys reads in part,

“We had 12 great years . It was an honor to be a part of unearthing such an important part of Boston baseball history.

In addition to being Boston’s original Baseball bar it was the hang out for some of our favorite dropkick murphys fans . The staff (past and present), the regulars, and the fans are all family too us and always will be."

Dropkick Murphys released 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory in 2017. See the full statement below.