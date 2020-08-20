Millions of Dead Elected Officials release new song, “Thinning the Herd”

by Em Moore
Hardcore punk band Millions of Dead Elected Officials have released a new song. The song is called “Thinning the Herd” and is the band’s first song together. Millions of Dead Elected Officials is made up of Dave Dictor of MDC, Felix Griffin of Dirty Rotten Imbeciles, Sophie Rousmaniere and Jay Minton of Elected Officials, All Gonna Die’s John Hale, Diego Reyes of Pinata Protest, Brown Acid’s Scott Sloan, and Jason Richards of Clock Right Studios. “Thinning the Herd” was released through Grimace Records. Check it out below.