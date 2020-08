23 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based math-rock band Gulfer have released a video for their song “Forget (Friendly)". The video was made by Dominic Fontaine and Jean-François Dubé. The song is off of their upcoming third studio album Gulfer due out October 16 via Topshelf Records and Royal Mountain Records. Gulfer released their second album Dog Bless in 2018. Check out the video below.