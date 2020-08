, Posted by 16 hours ago Contributed by pvincelli , Posted by John Gentile

The Queers and The Jasons are going to release a split EP. It's called Unhappy Campers and it;s out via ProRawk records on November 16th. The release features four songs by each band. The Queers side contains re-recorded tracks from Back to the Basement, while The Jasons side features re-workings of their older tunes as recorded by Joe Queer.