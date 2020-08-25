Slam Dunk Festival announces 2021 line-up

Slam Dunk Festival announces 2021 line-up
by Festivals & Events

The UK-based Slam Dunk music festival has announced the line-up for their 2021 dates. The festival announced their 2021 dates in May after the 2020 festival was cancelled due to COVID-19. Sum 41, NOFX, Billy Talent, Pennywise, and Reel Big Fish will be playing the festival among others. Check out the full line-up below.

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 Line-Up

Sum 41

Don Broco

NOFX

Billy Talent

While She Sleeps

Bury Tomorrow

State Champs

The Used

The Story So Far

Pennywise

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes

Reel Big Fish

3OH!3

Mayday Parade

The Wonder Years

Motion City Soundtrack

Code Orange

Four Year Strong

Young Guns

Basement

We Are The In Crowd

Knuckle Puck

Trash Boat

Your Demise

Stray From The Path

Ice Nine Kills

Dance Gavin Dance

A

The Vandals

Face to Face

Zebrahead

Issues

The Faim

Counterparts

Comeback Kid

DeezNuts

Dream State

This Wild Life

Movements

Hands Like Houses

With Confidence

Roam

I Am The Avalanche

Grayscale

Normandie

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

Spunge

Blood Youth

Free Throw

Vukovi

Sleep On It

Popes of Chillitown

Days N Daze

Doll Skin

Wargasm

Static Dress

Yours Truly

The Bottom Line

The Baboon Show

DateVenueCity
May 29, 2021Leeds Temple NewsamLeeds, UK
May 30, 2021Hatfield ParkHatfield, UK