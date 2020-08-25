The UK-based Slam Dunk music festival has announced the line-up for their 2021 dates. The festival announced their 2021 dates in May after the 2020 festival was cancelled due to COVID-19. Sum 41, NOFX, Billy Talent, Pennywise, and Reel Big Fish will be playing the festival among others. Check out the full line-up below.
Slam Dunk Festival 2021 Line-Up
Sum 41
Don Broco
NOFX
Billy Talent
While She Sleeps
Bury Tomorrow
State Champs
The Used
The Story So Far
Pennywise
Me First and The Gimme Gimmes
Reel Big Fish
3OH!3
Mayday Parade
The Wonder Years
Motion City Soundtrack
Code Orange
Four Year Strong
Young Guns
Basement
We Are The In Crowd
Knuckle Puck
Trash Boat
Your Demise
Stray From The Path
Ice Nine Kills
Dance Gavin Dance
A
The Vandals
Face to Face
Zebrahead
Issues
The Faim
Counterparts
Comeback Kid
DeezNuts
Dream State
This Wild Life
Movements
Hands Like Houses
With Confidence
Roam
I Am The Avalanche
Grayscale
Normandie
Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!
Spunge
Blood Youth
Free Throw
Vukovi
Sleep On It
Popes of Chillitown
Days N Daze
Doll Skin
Wargasm
Static Dress
Yours Truly
The Bottom Line
The Baboon Show
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 29, 2021
|Leeds Temple Newsam
|Leeds, UK
|May 30, 2021
|Hatfield Park
|Hatfield, UK