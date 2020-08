21 hours ago by Em Moore

The Distillers have announced that they will be reissuing their self-titled debut album for its 20th anniversary. The Distillers was originally released in 2000 on Hellcat Records. The album will be remastered and will be available on vinyl with updated artwork as well as being available online. The 20th anniversary edition of The Distillers is due out October 30 via Epitaph Records. The Distillers released their single Man Vs. Magnet / Blood In Gutters in 2018.