Smash Mouth Sturgis show connected to 100+ Covid-19 cases

As reported by Brooklyn Vegan, Smash Mouth is connected to approximately 100 new cases of Covid-19. The band recently played the Sturgis motorcycle festival with other bands including Night Ranger, the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Buckcherry, Lit, .38 Special, Quiet Riot, Reverend Horton Heat and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

During the Smash mouth set (and the festival as a whole) attendees ignored social distancing guidelines, including getting close to each other and refusing to wear masks. During the Smash Mouth set, lead singer Steve Harwell said: "said: "“Now we’re all here together tonight. And we’re being human once again. Fuck that COVID shit.”

Well, it appears that simply yelling "fuck that COVID shit" was not enough to ward off the virus. a representative of the South Dakota Health Department said they linked at least 40 Covid-19 cases directly to the rally. Meanwhile, The North Dakota Department of Health tracked 17 in-state cases related to the rally, and further stated that at least 103 connected cases have also spread to Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Despite this, Smash Mouth has not had occasion for reflection. Rather, following the new infections, smash Mouth, somewhat flippantly, posted hate mail sent to them on their instagram and labeled it as "fan mail." In the post, they also strangely also included bits of a smash up Smash Mouth CD (available for $0.33 domestically on discogs). You can see Smash Mouth's post below.