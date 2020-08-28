Public Enemy to release new album on Def Jam

Public Enemy has announced that they are again fully functional, that they will release a new album, and it will be on iconic Hip Hop label Def Jam. It's called What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down, and it's out September 25. The cover is a modified version of the cover of the earlier Public enemy album Nothing is Quick in the Desert from 2017. The group recently released a remix of their hit "Fight the Power", which now includes Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, YG, Jahi, and Questlove. Check that out below.