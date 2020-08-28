For the last few months working in collaboration with Melanie Kaye of Melanie Kaye PR, Punknews have been bringing you exclusive videos from various ladies in music as apart of our Women In Music series every Friday. To conclude the three month special, we have joined together by the magic of technology to hold a panel discussion about women in music. The panel talk features some familiar faces from our series. See below to view the talk. The talk was moderated by Melanie Kaye and our contributing editor, Samantha Barrett.