Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh has COVID, TikTok stars making things worse

Sadly, over the weekend it was revealed that Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo has Covid-19. However, the good news is that he is currently at his house recovering after a stay at the hospital. The news broke as Mothersbaugh wife, Anita spoke to the Daily Mail. Although Mothersbaugh is at his house following the June hospital stay, he has been put further at risk by Tiktok stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck and Blake Gray, who all live in a rented mansion nearby in L.A.

Apparently, despite California's social distancing requirements, the trio have been having huge parties at their house where people ignore social distancing and do not wear masks. These repeated massive gatherings have been a concern for the Motherbaugh family, especially considering Mark's current state. In fact, the TikTok stars parties have become so wanton, that following a massive party on August 14 that was so big that the police were notified of the event, the city, citing the house's repeated violations of safety laws, shut off the house's power and water in an attempt to drive the social media stars out of their house. We'll keep you updated.