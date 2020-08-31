We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews exclusive premiere of New York based punks Weird Skin. The band just completed their first music video for their track "Out Of My Orbit". The track is off of the band's 2019 self-titled album. Weird Skin contains ex-members of The Steinways, House Boat, The Safes, and Lugosi. The video was filmed in winter of 2019 and was directed by Annalise Leonelli and edited by Brendan McKnight, see below to check it out.
Previous StoryVideos: Give Me A Reason: "Funny"
Next StoryVideos: Crass announce reissue collection
Weird Skin: "Out Of My Orbit"
Operator of Traffic Street Records arrested, charged with rape
Barrakuda McMurder: "California Won/Leave Me Alone/No, Seriously, Leave Me Alone/Oh Vivien"
Adam Alive (It's Alive Records)
Insubordination Fest details
All In Vinyl 7-inch series: Arms Aloft / Leagues Apart, Timeshares / Dividers (Exclusive)
Insubordination Fest 2012
House Boat: '21st Century Breakroom'
Dear Landlord release new song, announce tour
Don Giovanni Records Showcase announced