We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews exclusive premiere of New York based punks Weird Skin. The band just completed their first music video for their track "Out Of My Orbit". The track is off of the band's 2019 self-titled album. Weird Skin contains ex-members of The Steinways, House Boat, The Safes, and Lugosi. The video was filmed in winter of 2019 and was directed by Annalise Leonelli and edited by Brendan McKnight, see below to check it out.