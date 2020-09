Today, Night Birds announced a new singles/rarities compilation. It's called Fresh Kills Vol. 2 will likely round up the EPs and singles not found on their albums or previous compilation, Fresh Kills Vol. 1. The band was coy about what label will release the comp (or even if there will be a physical release at all). Their last album was on Fat Wreck Chords while Vol. 1 was on Grave Mistake Records. The release is out Friday.< .>