Melvins to release 'Hostile Ambient Besides'

In 2002, the Melvins released the Hostile Ambient Takeover album. The next year, they released a series of 7-inches that had HAB tracks on the A-side and covers on the b-side. Late last week, the band announced that they will release Hostile Ambient Besides which rounds up the b-sides from the 7-inch singles. Various versions of the release will be out over the next few weeks via Amphetamine Reptile. You can see the track list below.