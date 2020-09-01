George Clinton, Ice-T, Ad Rock, Mike D, Run-DMC, Nas, Cypress Hill on new Public Enemy LP

Public Enemy Last week, Public Enemy announced a new album, which is their first on Def Jam in more than 25 years. What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down is out September 25 and today, the group released the tracklist. The album has new tracks and a few re-worked versions of songs from 2017's Nothing is Quick in the Desert . The album also has many guest spots, including appearances from George Clinton, Ad Rock and Mike D of Beastie Boys, Run-DMC, Nas, Ice-t, Cypress Hill and more. See the tracklist below.
When The Grid Goes Down
01 - “When The Grid Goes Down” ft. George Clinton
02 - “Grid” ft. Cypress Hill and George Clinton
03 - “State of the Union (STFU)” ft. DJ Premier
04 - “Merica Mirror” ft. Pop Diesel
05 - “Public Enemy Number Won” ft. Mike D, Ad-Rock, Run-DMC
06 - “Toxic”
07 - “Yesterday Man” ft. Daddy-O
08 - “Crossroads Burning” (Interlude) ft. James Bomb
09 - “Fight The Power: Remix 2020” ft. Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, Jahi, YG, Questlove
10 - “Beat Them All”
11 - “Smash The Crowd” ft.. Ice-T, PMD
12 - “If You Can’t Join Em Beat Em”
13 - “Go At It” ft. Jahi
14 - “Don’t Look At The Sky” (Interlude) ft. Mark Jenkins
15 - “Rest In Beats” ft. The Impossebulls
16 - “R.I.P. Blackat”
17 - “Closing: I Am Black” ft. Ms. Ariel