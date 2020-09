On September 19, NOFX will play all of White Trash Two Heebs and a Bean live via a streamed concert. The band is playing from Fat Mike's house, and will stick around after the show to hang out and maybe play some other songs. Guests are slated to appear, but none have been identified as of yet. The show will be streamed via the NoCap service, where you can buy a virtual ticket to watch the show. It starts at 5pm est.