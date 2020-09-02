Mikey Erg to release demo collection on Friday

Mikey Erg will release a collection of demos on Friday. The recordings are earlier versions of the songs found on Waxbuilt Castles from 2019. He stated: "It’s time to plunder the ol’ vaults! On Friday I’ll be throwing these home demos of the Waxbuilt Castles LP on bandcamp. Been listening to a lot of those album expansion box sets lately and it inspired me to go back check these out. I thought they were a pretty fun listen. Freshly mastered at @thesandwichshoppenc and includes a pdf of liner notes! The humble beginnings of an album that sold TENS! Probably Friday only or something."