Milk Teeth announce break up

UK punk band Milk Teeth have announced that the band has come to an end. A statement shared on the bands social media pages reads,

“After battling with the decision for over a year, the time has come for me to move on to a new part of my life - today marks the bittersweet end of Milk Teeth. A huge thank you to anyone who has supported us and myself over the past 8 years and thank you for all the incredible memories, conversations and backing through both the good and bad.

I won’t ever forget where it all started - four kids from Stroud making the music they loved in college. We did more than we’d have ever imagined possible and I will be forever proud of how much was achieved. Sending love to you all and see you for the next chapter.”

The band released their self-titled album earlier this year via Music For Nations.